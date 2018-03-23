St. Bonaventure's College, a private school in St. John's, has fired its staff accountant and is alleging "significant misappropriation of college funds," which has prompted a police investigation.

"We are truly shocked and disappointed that we have to inform you of this information on the eve of our Easter Break. It is not something we ever thought would be possible within our walls," reads a statement by the college's board of governors and president.

"We will leave no stone unturned to get to the bottom of this and we have put the right systems in place to see that through."

A spokesperson for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary confirmed to CBC that a complaint of fraud has been received Wednesday, March 21 and that the economic crime unit is investigating.

The school's statement said "the school has terminated its staff accountant effective immediately ... [and] the full extent of the activity is not yet known."

School has hired lawyer, wants audit

St. Bon's College has retained a lawyer and the process is underway to launch an "external and independent forensic audit," according to the statement.

The RNC is investigating a complaint of fraud. (CBC)

"We take this situation very seriously and fully commit to our parents, students, staff, alumni and benefactors that we will be responding in all ways necessary to ensure this can never happen again within our school," reads the emailed statement.

"We are confident that the current situation will have no impact on school operations. We have taken steps to secure all school assets and as such, the situation is now contained."

CBC contacted the office of the president, Tom McGrath, Friday morning. A woman who answered the phone confirmed the emailed statement, but said no other comment would be provided.