After 105 years, St. Anthony's Grenfell Co-op closing

It's been operating for more than a century, but the Grenfell Memorial Co-op in St. Anthony will soon close its doors for good.

The grocery store has served the community on the tip of the Northern Peninsula since 1908, but in recent years the oldest consumer co-op in Newfoundland and Labrador has been struggling to stay afloat.

"The last couple of years in particular we've been in a very precarious financial position, essentially just a step ahead of our creditors," said John Budgell, president of the Co-op's board of directors.

Tipping point

Budgell said weather and other factors limited Christmas sales — a lucrative time many businesses depend on to get them through the leaner months after the holiday — but the final blow came early in the new year.

"Bang into January we had all of our freezers go out at one time, which would have carried a $20,000 price tag to fix those, and we knew all along that our position was so precarious it would take just one fairly large out-of-the-ordinary expenditure to tip us into that abyss."

The store is closed while the board of directors decides how to dispose of the inventory. (Submitted by Boyd Manuel)

Budgell points to a "change in consumer" as one of the main reasons for the Co-op's demise.

"Older, loyal shoppers went to retirement homes or passed away, and they weren't being replaced by like-minded shoppers and sales decreased year after year," he told CBC Radio's Corner Brook Morning Show.

Then there's the competition from Foodland, the only other grocery store in town, which Budgell said is conveniently located in the shopping mall next to the liquor store, and is more than twice the size of the Co-op.

Lower prices not enough

Budgell said they have tried numerous things to save the store, including offering lower food prices and varied promotions, changing the layout and appearance of the store, and reducing operating costs by almost $200,000 over the past couple of years.

"All to no avail, we just weren't successful in drawing shoppers back in."

The closure will put 17 people out of work — the most upsetting part for Budgell.

"And of course seeing another of the Grenfell institutions that's been around for 105 years in this community, that we weren't able to rally around and save is distressing too."

The board is now deciding how it will deal with the current inventory — it will either sell what's left in bulk or open one last time for members — before determining when the store will close for good.