Hedley Lake watched the burning SS Caribou go down from the water.

"She was lit right up," Lake told CBC's Here and Now. "You could see the people in the lifeboat right plain."

It was 75 years ago — 3 a.m. on Oct. 14, 1942.

The SS Caribou was a passenger ferry, carrying 237 people from North Sydney, N.S., to Newfoundland. The ferry left North Sydney for its usual run at 9:30 p.m. but was hit by a Nazi torpedo 37 kilometres off Port aux Basques in the Cabot Strait.

The ship went down with the teeming life boat still attached to its side — 137 people died, civilian women and children among them.

When the German torpedo hit, Lake was 24 and in the Royal Navy; he was on his way home from Alexandria, Egypt.

"There was a big bang," he said, about when the first explosion went off.

The boat began to sink quickly. So quickly that by the time he grabbed his life vest, it was half under and he simply had to step off the vessel into the water.

"I started swimming away from her," he said. "Trying to swim clear of her, that's all."

The Caribou went under within five minutes of being hit.

"I was lucky to escape when I escaped," Lake said.

Those who weren't so lucky included 57 military servicemen, 49 civilians and 31 crew. Ten of those civilians were children.

High risk of attack

The passengers had all been instructed to get acquainted with the lifeboat stations, as the risk of attack that night was high. It was three years into the Second World War and the Gulf of St. Lawrence had just been the site of the first rash of attacks from German U-boats in what would become the Battle of St. Lawrence.

When the boat was hit, the lifeboats were filled with passengers. Tragically, the lifeboats remained firmly fastened to the vessel as it went down.

As Lake swam away from the Caribou, he turned to see what was happening.

"I looked up and the stern come right out of the water," he said. "She was lit right up [with fire], you could see the people in the lifeboat right plain."

He said the boat went in headfirst, taking the people in the lifeboats with it. As it went down, he said, "you could see the propeller right plain."

'I was lucky the whole way.' - Hedley Lake

Lake said it wasn't cold in the water. He was wearing his pants and his undershirt after managing to get out of his uniform just moments before the explosions.

"I was in the water swimming and I didn't know where I was to," he said.

After a time, he saw a woman not far from him and she was struggling.

"She was trying to keep her head out of the water," he said. The woman had nothing to hold on to and nothing to hold her up. So Lake floated his life vest over to her.

He isn't sure what happened to her.

Finally, off in the distance, he saw something that looked like a dome and swam toward it.

As he swam closer to the object, he saw that it was a life raft filled to the brim with people.

"They let me onto it," he said. "After I got on there, I got cold."

The SS Caribou was a Newfoundland Railway passenger ferry that ran between Port aux Basques and North Sydney, Nova Scotia between 1928 and 1942. (CBC Archives )

Despite the harrowing experience, Lake had to keep fighting in the war.

"The battle wasn't over," he said. "We still had to carry on."

Lake eventually wound up in Normandy.

"I was lucky the whole way," he said.

But that night — Oct. 14, 1942 — remains the saddest, most heartbreaking night he can remember.

"It's sad to see all of them lives lost," he said. "Couldn't have been much worse."

He said he knows his mother was worrying about him that night 75 years ago.

"It could have been her prayers that saved me," he said.