The idea of chasing a little ball around an enclosed wooded room might not qualify as 'fun' to many.

Sept. 30 is Squash Day in Canada — and in Newfoundland and Labrador, local squash enthusiasts are serving up free lessons to try and grow the sport.

The sport has been growing, with a noticeable uptake on interest in squash in recent years in the province.

"This past year we 161 members in Squash Newfoundland and Labrador, and that ups from 31 members in 2015-2016," Squash Newfoundland and Labrador president Ken Forward said.

"That's 161 kids and adults who are playing in tournaments, leagues or taking part in lessons."

Members of the afterschool squash program learn some skills from coach Victoria Diaz. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Among those kids is Forward's son, who is the reason that Forward got into the sport about four years ago.

"I figure I better take it up to try and stay a step ahead of my kid," he said with a laugh.

"Everyone who comes along is embraced and welcomed and seems to thrive in our club atmosphere."

Squash NL president Ken Forward wants to see the game grow outside of the Avalon. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Forward is pushing the sport on a younger crowd, like Ally Nichol.

The 16-year-old is new to squash but enjoys bashing a few balls against the back wall in the name of sport, fun and fitness.

"I actually kind of got dragged into it in a way," Nichol explained. "Kenny [Forward] actually plays basketball with my dad and he said, 'hey, we play squash and you should join.'. I tried it and ended up liking it."

The events for Squash Day at the Aquarena get underway at 9 a.m. Saturday morning and will run until 5 p.m. with continuous games and free lessons.