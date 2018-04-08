Skip to Main Content
'Sprinter,' anyone? Check out the latest photos in our audience gallery

Notifications

Photos

'Sprinter,' anyone? Check out the latest photos in our audience gallery

Got a pic? Send to webnewfoundland@cbc.ca

      Hide captionToggle Fullscreen1 of 0
      CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
      Report Typo or Error|

      Popular Now

      1. Find more popular stories

      Discover more from CBC

      More stories from us