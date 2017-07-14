A man has been arrested and charged with damaging a sprinkler system at the Corner Brook hospital, which caused the closure of the blood testing lab Friday.

Western Health says the "intentional break" of a sprinkler at Western Memorial Regional's emergency department overnight caused water damage.

"Somebody within the emergency department intentionally broke a sprinkler. This caused water damage within the emergency department," Cindy Davis, Western Health's vice-president of patient services, told CBC on Friday morning.

"That's been contained and cleaned up, but the water damage continued in our basement area of Western Memorial Hospital, and affected our lab services."

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said later Friday morning that a 20-year-old Corner Brook man was arrested and charged with one count of mischief over $5,000 and one count of causing a false fire alarm.

Police were already at the hospital at the time of the incident.

Below are the five health centres where blood collection has been cancelled Friday:

Bonne Bay Health Centre in Norris Point

Calder Health Centre in Burgeo

Deer Lake Medical Clinic

Rufus Guinchard Health Centre in Port Saunders

Western Memorial Clinic, Herald Avenue in Corner Brook

Davis said it's too early to tell the extent of damages to equipment, and whether anything will need replacing or the cost of repairs.

Some surgeries cancelled

The chief of surgery is reviewing surgery cases scheduled at the Corner Brook hospital Friday, to see what needs to go ahead and what can wait.

The blood testing lab in the basement of Western Memorial Regional Hospital was damaged by flooding, after someone intentionally broke a sprinkler in the emergency department overnight. (CBC)

"If you're scheduled for a procedure today at Western Memorial Hospital, we would ask you to plan to come as you normally would, unless you hear otherwise," Davis told CBC's Corner Brook Morning Show.

"We'll notify you if your case is affected. If you don't hear from us, you should come as planned."

In the meantime, Davis said any urgent blood and urinalysis tests will be sent to Sir Thomas Roddick Hospital in Stephenville.

Meanwhile, the man arrested was released and is scheduled to appear in provincial court Sept. 12.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.