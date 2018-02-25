A man was taken to hospital Saturday following a stabbing at a notorious house in downtown St. John's, with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary maintaining a heavy presence throughout the day.

The RNC responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at noon at 74 Springdale St., which has been connected to numerous crimes over time.

It is not yet known at this time what type of weapon was used in the incident.

The RNC's criminal investigation and the forensic units stayed at the site throughout the day.

House well known to police

It's not the first time No. 74 Springdale has made headlines.

Last January, police were at the same house investigating a bizarre shooting incident.

Recently in St. John's provincial court, it was revealed that a 21-year-old man was lured to a St. John's home through sexual text messages from a teenage girl.

The man was then shot and pistol-whipped in a botched hostage situation.

Harold Noftall and his partner, Mabel Stanley, were given prison terms.

Nineteen-year-old Rebecca Murphy has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a trial in April.

A 16-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, also pleaded guilty and was held in custody for seven months.

He was sentenced to 150 additional days.