Three of the four people charged in connection with a shooting on Springdale Street in Jan. 2017 have pleaded guilty to charges.

Initially the accused were charged with attempted murder, but that count was conditionally withdrawn when guilty pleas were entered on lesser offences.

On Jan. 30, 2017, Harold Noftall, Mabel Stanley, and a 16-year-old — who cannot be named due to his age — gathered at a Springdale Street house in St. John's with intentions of ambushing a 21-year-old man.

The teenager believed the victim had been having an inappropriate relationship with his 19-year-old girlfriend, Rebecca Murphy.

The shooting took place at 74 Springdale St. on Jan. 30, 2017. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

The victim entered the house believing he was there to meet Murphy, but found his attackers instead.

The teen has pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault, unlawful confinement, pointing a firearm and unauthorized use of a firearm.

At the sentencing hearing at provincial court on Friday, Judge Michael Madden acknowledged the crime had been planned and the teen intended to hold the victim hostage and beat him up.

Madden noted things escalated when the shot was fired impulsively while the victim attempted to escape.

The Crown has suggested a sentence of 18 to 24 months in custody, less the seven months he's already served at the youth detention centre.

The Crown also wants 12 to 18 months of probation, citing the violent nature and impulsiveness of the crime and the extent of the victim's injuries.

The teen's sentencing hearing resumes on Tuesday.

Police blocked off a section of Springdale Street in downtown St. John's as officers investigated the shooting. (CBC)

The man who was shot required surgery and spent 10 days in hospital. The Crown noted he was so fearful after the incident that, at first, he would not name any of his attackers to the police.

Noftall, 55, and Stanley, 42, have entered guilty pleas to charges of aggravated assault, forcible confinement and mischief.

They will both remain in custody until their sentencing, which is set for Dec. 8.

Murphy has also been accused in the case. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault and public mischief for trying to divert suspicion. Her trial will take place in the new year.

Murphy was released on bail in Feb. 2017.