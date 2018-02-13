Mabel Stanley wept and looked at her children as a judge handed down a three-year sentence for her and 4.5 years for her partner.

Harold Noftall showed no emotion, just leaned over the prisoners box and nodded his head before being taken back into custody by the sheriffs.

The two middle-aged adults were sentenced for their part in what Judge Mike Madden called "teen drama" resulting in a 21-year-old man being abducted and shot.

This home, 74 Springdale Street, has been notorious in the past. (CBC)

The victim was shot on Jan. 31, 2017. He was lured to Noftall and Stanley's apartment at 74 Springdale Street by sexual text messages from 19-year-old Rebecca Murphy.

It was a trap. Murphy's 16-year-old boyfriend, known in court as "D.W." was waiting with a 12-gauge shotgun.

The group attempted to Saran wrap the victim to a chair and "give him a good shit kicking," according to an agreed statement of facts.

In his judgement, Madden referred to the repetitious use of the word "beating" in the statement of facts instead of "torture."

"I find either word would be sufficient," Madden said.

In deciding how long of a sentence to render, Madden considered the level of planning involved — including the fact Stanley went out and bought Saran wrap specifically for confining the victim.

Before revealing the sentences, Madden read out descriptions of both Noftall and Stanley.

Noftall had a "traumatic childhood," and has a criminal record dating back to 1980. He is a drug addict, but has sought rehabilitation before. Noftall is suffering from colon cancer and has undergone several chemotherapy and radiation treatments since August.

Mabel Stanley called 9-1-1 and told police the man bleeding in her home had been shot by someone in a moving car (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Stanley also had a rough childhood, until she landed in a caring foster home, according to a pre-sentence report. She considers herself to have bipolar disorder and has had her children taken from her care on more than one occasion. She also has a drug addiction, but doesn't consider it to be a problem — something Madden said was troubling.

The Crown had been asking for at least five years for Noftall and four years for Stanley. Defence lawyers had been asking for three years for each.

They will each get credit for 561 days of time served — 1.5 times the number of days they've been detained since the shooting.

A 16-year-old, who can't be named due to his age, also pleaded guilty and was held in custody for seven months. He was sentenced to 150 additional days

Another accused, Rebecca Murphy, pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial in April.