A woman in downtown St. John's was taken to hospital early Thursday morning following a serious assault at a home on Springdale Street.

Police say the woman, 43, was taken to hospital around 4:30 a.m., and the assault happened shortly before.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's Major Crimes Unit has charged a 41-year-old St. John's man with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

According to police, neither the man nor the woman lived in the home where the assault took place, though both know one another.

The victim was treated in hospital and has since been released.