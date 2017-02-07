Police had visited a home on Springdale Street in St. John's on Jan. 30, and a shooting occurred after they left, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary confirmed Tuesday.

Const. Geoff Higdon said officers responded following a 911 hang-up call from the residence, and "we were called back a short time later that a male has been shot."

Higdon confirmed that information while announcing that a teenager arrested in connection with incident is now facing a charge of attempted murder.

RNC Const. Geoff Higdon at a media scrum Tuesday afternoon, where he announced a 16-year-old is now facing an attempted murder charge. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Higdon would not provide any further details, saying only the two responses are "tightly connected."

That now brings to four the number of people charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of a 21-year-old male.

Higdon said all five people lived within close proximity to one another, and the incident was not a random act of violence.

Police block off a section of Springdale Street in downtown St. John's, as officers investigate a reported shooting. (CBC)

Changing charges

Last week, police arrested the 16-year-old boy and a 55-year-old man in connection with the incident.

The teen was first charged with careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm — a shotgun.

RNC officers outside 74 Springdale Street, where a 21-year-old man was allegedly shot. Three adults and one teenager are charged with attempted murder. (CBC)

In addition to attempted murder, the teen is also charged with forcible confinement, aggravated assault, pointing a firearm and uttering threats.

He appeared in youth court Tuesday morning.

Early afternoon on Jan. 30, police were called to 74 Springdale St. on reports a man had been shot. The RNC said the man, 21, remains in hospital in serious condition, and that his injuries are consistent with that of a shooting.

The RNC on the scene after reports of a man shot on Springdale Street in downtown St. John's early afternoon on Jan. 30. (Royal Newfoundland Constabulary/Twitter)

Three people were charged with attempted murder earlier this week, in connection with the shooting.

Rebecca Murphy, 18, Mabel Stanley, 42, and Harold Noftall, 55, are all scheduled to appear in provincial court Tuesday afternoon.

The three are also all charged with aggravated assault and public mischief for trying to divert suspicion.

Noftall and Stanley are also charged with forcible of confinement. Noftall also faces three other charges: unlawfully possessing a firearm, pointing a firearm, and a breach of probation.