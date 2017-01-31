The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it is investigating Monday's shooting incident on Springdale Street in St. John's as an attempted murder.

Officers responded to a residence on Springdale Street around 12:20 p.m. Monday after a report that a man had been shot.

Police said Tuesday that a 16-year-old male and a 48-year-old man have been arrested in relation to the seizure of a firearm, which was found in a neighbouring house.

The 16-year-old is charged with careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm. The older man is charged with two breaches of court orders, police said.

One man was taken to hospital and is being treated for his injuries, which police said are consistent with a gunshot wound.

Known address

The house where the shooting happened, 74 Springdale St., has seen its share of police activity. On January 20, a pizza delivery driver had his car stolen when making a delivery there.

In 2014, three men were charged with break and enter and attempted robbery at the same address.