Skip to Main Content
Man, 28, dead in TCH accident near Springdale

Notifications

New

Man, 28, dead in TCH accident near Springdale

The driver, from South Brook, was the lone occupant of the vehicle, and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Driver, from South Brook, was the lone occupant of the vehicle

CBC News ·
Springdale RCMP responded to the single-vehicle accident on Friday morning. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident near Springdale on Friday morning, RCMP in central Newfoundland say.

Police responded to reports of an accident on the Trans-Canada Highway, near West Brook Bridge, at about 8:30 a.m.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 28-year-old man from South Brook, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the accident continues.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us