Man, 28, dead in TCH accident near Springdale

One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident near Springdale on Friday morning, RCMP in central Newfoundland say.

Police responded to reports of an accident on the Trans-Canada Highway, near West Brook Bridge, at about 8:30 a.m.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 28-year-old man from South Brook, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the accident continues.