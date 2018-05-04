New
Man, 28, dead in TCH accident near Springdale
One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident near Springdale on Friday morning, RCMP in central Newfoundland say.
Police responded to reports of an accident on the Trans-Canada Highway, near West Brook Bridge, at about 8:30 a.m.
The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 28-year-old man from South Brook, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into the cause of the accident continues.