Skip to Main Content
Springdale to raise Pride flag

Notifications

Springdale to raise Pride flag

A Newfoundland town which rejected a rainbow-coloured crosswalk will raise a Pride flag in June, according to a statement from a student group.

Town council and student group team up to hold Pride Week from June 4-8

CBC News ·
A young woman holds a rainbow pride flag outside of Springdale Town Hall on April 23, while members of the town council meet inside. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The Newfoundland town which twice rejected a rainbow-coloured crosswalk will raise a Pride flag next month.

A statement from Indian River High School's Gender Sexuality Alliance, the group which pushed for a Pride crosswalk, says Springdale's town council will declare June 4-8 as Pride Week.

That will start with the raising of a rainbow-coloured flag at Springdale's town council offices. Other events will be held during the week, which are being planned in part by the high school student group.

Mayor Dave Edison leads a session of Springdale town council on April 23, 2018. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"The partnership between the Town of Springdale and the IRH Gender Sexuality Alliance is the result of a productive, open dialogue on the issue of inclusion and both groups been encouraged by these discussions," says a news release signed by both the school group and town council.

"Together, we are committed to continuing respectful, informed conversations for the betterment of our entire community."

Springdale's town council twice rejected a rainbow-coloured Pride crosswalk in recent weeks, which students asked to be painted near school grounds.

Both groups pledged to work together to find alternatives ways to show support for inclusiveness.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us