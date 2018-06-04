Newfoundland town that nixed rainbow crosswalk hoists Pride flag for first time

It might not be the rainbow crosswalk they once dreamed of, but members of the Indian River High School Gender-Sexuality Alliance are celebrating a first for the town of Springdale: a whole Pride Week.

At council on Monday, Mayor Dave Edison issued a declaration and raised a rainbow flag outside of town hall in the small rural community in Newfoundland and Labrador.

He was joined by GSA members Claudia Lilly, Megan Paddock and Maria Lawlor.

It was all smiles as the town of Springdale raised the rainbow flag at city hall. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The rising of the flag comes in the wake of national scrutiny for the town after council members twice refused to paint a rainbow crosswalk in front of the local high school.

Pride week a victory for GSA

After listening to a presentation from alliance members, council later compromised by agreeing to support a rainbow picnic table and declaring June 4-8 Pride Week.

"It's really gratifying to see how far we've come. Even from getting denied, to having a pride week, and having all these activities to do for the community," said Grade 11 GSA member Megan Paddock.

The shift to a full week celebrating the LGBTQ community is a testament to the students hard work.

"I didn't actually think we'd get Pride week or much to do with Pride, because the denial of the crosswalk did bring down our spirits," said Grade 12 member Claudia Lilly.

"When you believe in something and you know it's important to you, it's important to keep fighting for it."

Indian River High School has a rainbow picnic table. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

On Tuesday, Pride Week will continue with students from the alliance holding an information session at the Springdale Public Library, where they will talk about what they do and what it means to be an ally.

A Wednesday event will see the town's first ever Pride march,

It will be followed immediately after by an all faith service at Grace United Church that will help attendees learn how to stand up against homophobia and transphobia.

The Springdale GSA's Pride fun won't end there, either.

They're slated to be Pride marshals at the 2018 edition of St. John's Pride this summer.

