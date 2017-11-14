A 29-year-old man died Tuesday after his vehicle rolled over an embankment off the Trans-Canada Highway in central Newfoundland.

He was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle was travelling west and went off the road between South Brook and Springdale Junction, according to a release sent Tuesday by the Springdale RCMP.

Police said they were at the scene at 2:30 a.m. along with local firefighters and a collision analyst. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.