The three people charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in St. John's last week made a brief phone appearance in Corner Brook provincial court Monday afternoon.

Rebecca Murphy, 18, Mabel Stanley, 42, and Harold Noftall, 55, are also all charged with aggravated assault and public mischief for trying to divert suspicion.

They are accused of attempting to kill a 21-year-old man in a house on Springdale Street in St. John's last Monday.

Noftall and Stanley are also charged with forcible of confinement. Noftall also has three other charges: unlawfully possessing a firearm, pointing a firearm, and a breach of probation.

According to police, the three knew the victim and this wasn't a random act of violence.

The man who was shot remains in hospital in serious condition. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said his injuries are consistent with a gunshot wound.

Not the first time the police have investigated at 74 Springdale Street. (CBC)

The three were arrested on Sunday and will appear in provincial court in St. John's on Tuesday.

They had to appear by phone in Corner Brook on Monday because the courts in St. John's were closed due to a storm.

2 others charged

On Jan. 30, police responded to a report that a man at 74 Springdale St. had been shot.

Last week, a 16-year-old boy and a 48-year-old man were charged in connection with the incident.

The teenager is charged with careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm — a shotgun. He has a bail hearing set for Tuesday.

The 48-year-old is charged with breaches of court orders.

At the time, the police said there were investigating the incident as an attempted murder. But as of Monday, police aren't saying if the youth and the man will face more serious charges.

The Springdale Street address is known to the RNC.

In January, a pizza delivery driver had his car stolen when he made a delivery to that address. The next night, the car was returned to just about the same spot.

Two years ago, three men were charged with break and entry and attempted robbery at 74 Springdale Street. Police said at the time the man were looking for drugs and money.