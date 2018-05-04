Drilling resumes at Terra Nova oilfield after Suncor spill

The C-NLOPB has allowed drilling to resume on Suncor's Transocean Barents rig in the Terra Nova oilfield.

Permission was granted last evening. Drilling was halted a week ago after a discharge of an estimated 28,000 litres of synthetic-based mud.

A news release from the C-NLOPB says Suncor is continuing its investigation into the cause of the spill. The company has also increased oversight activities with the addition of senior Suncor and contractor management personnel on the rig.

"Support vessels in the area continue to monitor for environmental impacts and a subsea survey, required by the C-NLOPB, has been conducted by a remotely operated vehicle," says a release from the offshore regulator. "To date, there have been no observed impacts to marine life in the area but monitoring will continue."

C-NLOPB says it is satisfied with the steps that Suncor has taken and "that this was not the result of equipment failure and that corrective measures allow for resumption of operations."

The regulator says it will review Suncor's investigation report when it's completed, and decide if it needs to take further action.

In 2012, Suncor was fined $30,000 and ordered to make a $100,000 contribution to the Environmental Damages Fund after a similar spill in the Jeanne d'Arc Basin the year before.

The Transocean Barents is currently located in the Terra Nova field, approximately 350 km southeast from St. John's.