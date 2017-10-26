There's "Another Way Forward" to solving the province's financial woes and it involves some radical — but necessary — actions, according to the Newfoundland and Labrador Employers' Council.

The group says it includes an overhaul when it comes to taxes and spending, which could ultimately lead to some uncomfortable changes in the way public services are provided.

"The issues we have in this province are beyond politics," said Richard Alexander, executive director of the organization.

The group unveiled options to reduce spending by $1.1 billion — and ultimately offer relief for taxpayers but with cuts to public services — at an event at the Capital Hotel in St. John's Thursday.

The title is a play on words of the Liberal government's "The Way Forward" strategy, but that's about the only thing the two strategies have in common.

N.L. Employers' Council unveiled its strategy to get the province back on financial track. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

At the top of the "Another Way Forward" list is close to $600 million in tax cuts.

The employers council says that can be achieved if government:

eliminates the controversial deficit reduction levy

eliminates the temporary gas tax increases in next year's budget

reduces personal income taxes and insurance taxes

removes corporate capital taxes and payroll taxes

That's a big cut to government revenue, Alexander acknowledged, but he thinks its possible.

"It's time to do things differently," he said.

Financial bailout?

Alexander said the province faces the possibility of losing control, and possibly turning to Ottawa for a bailout, unless some serious changes are made.

Auditor General Terry Paddon painted a bleak financial picture in his report released this week. (CBC)

He said the government needs to heed repeated warnings from experts — including one this week from Auditor General Terry Paddon — that say the province's spending and debt load is unsustainable.

"The recommendations we are making are reasonable, and we believe are achievable," Alexander said, adding that such measures could put the province on track to become the most attractive place to live, work and do business in Atlantic Canada.

"It is a plan, we believe, that would stop people from thinking about leaving the province, and provide an incentive or advantage for people to move here, and make us attractive for business investment."

Spending more on sick leave than road construction

The strategy, developed in conjunction with research from the Conference Board of Canada, takes aim at the size of the public sector workforce in Newfoundland and Labrador, and the level of health and education spending.

Government could roll back or freeze wages for core government employees by more than $75 million and this province would still have the highest paid employees in Atlantic Canada, according to the report.

The employers' council is proposing tax cuts as part of the solution to the fiscal woes. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

The report also highlights the high cost of employee benefits such as severance and sick leave.

"The government spends more on sick leave than on road construction," said Alexander.

Alexander said the one of the main reasons for overspending within health care is the cost of operating hospitals.

"Spending on hospitals and institutions could be reduced by $197 million and we would still spend more ... per person of all Atlantic Canadian provinces," he said.

Premier Dwight Ball presented government's The Way Forward in October 2016. (Twitter)

Alexander said he is well aware of the bold measures and it's the type of plan that could face stiff opposition from some sectors.

But he has a message for Premier Dwight Ball and his team.

"We need a government that's courageous," he said.

"It's not like we have a choice to fix our spending problem. We can't afford what we have now."