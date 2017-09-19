With the election one week from today, Here & Now's Anthony Germain sat down with the three mayoral candidates for St. John's — current councillor Danny Breen, welder and community activist Renee Sharpe, and three-time former mayor Andy Wells — to ask one simple question:

If you were to be elected mayor of St. John's, what would your spending priorities be?

Danny Breen: "I think you have to look at it from both capital and operating spending. From a capital perspective, one thing I wouldn't be spending money on is in private developments.

I think the policy that the developers are responsible for their own infrastructure needs to be adhered to. It hasn't been adhered to. … I've always voted in favour of that policy, and will continue to vote in favour of that policy.

I think that the developers are doing private developments; they need to pay for their own infrastructure, and that's something I'm committed to and something to continue."

Renee Sharpe: "Knocking on the doors, I'm having lots of really great conversations with people in the community, and what I'm hearing is a frustration with the lack of choices that people have in regards to how our money is spent.

So if I get in as mayor — and I would love the chance because I'm a community worker who's used to working with what people need — so in regards to more affordable housing, cheaper rent, access to services such as mental health and addictions services.

That's how I would focus my spending, in a creative and innovative way that's fair and equitable for all of our citizens, with no one left out."

Andy Wells: "The most important thing this next council can do after a 75 per cent increase in spending over the past seven or eight years, some $100 million, is to spend less.

My fundamental commitment to the taxpayers of St. John's is to see, in 2018 that they get exactly the same — contrary to what Coun. Breen has said on other occasions — exactly the same tax bill that they got in 2015. They'll get the same tax bill in 2018.

That will put a lot of money back into taxpayers' pockets, the pensioners and other people who badly need tax relief. The other thing that I would do is address the waste and corruption which has permeated this city hall."

Breen: "Our goal, and my goal is to reduce taxation, and you reduce that by creating efficiencies and lowering taxes but continuing to provide the necessary services.

Corruption? I don't know where that comes from. I'm somebody that goes to work to tries to do their best for their residents in an honest and forthright fashion. I don't appreciate being called corrupt, but that's what you deal with, I guess.

But what we are doing? I want to be focused on making sure that the services that the taxpayers want, that they get, they get it in the most cost-effective manner possible, and that we deal with the capital requirements that we have in the city right now."

Sharpe: "I do have a different vision of how we would spend money, for sure. And I'm a type of leader who would work in collaboration with the expertise that already exists on city council, so I'm looking forward to getting that chance, and also working with the expertise that exists in the community.

So when it comes to a different kind of spending vision, I would absolutely make sure that the basic needs of every constituent is met before we invest $15 million into the Mile One entertainment stadium and also the Metrobus combined. With the lack of transparency there, we don't know why that money is being spent on something that's not benefiting everyone."

Wells: "The corruption I'm talking about is the procedural corruption, the spending of substantial sums of money behind closed doors. Coun. Breen orchestrated a $700,000 grant to the IceCaps hockey team. There was no public discussion, no public debate.

Executive salaries went from an average of $160,000 to over $220,000 to the end of 2016 — a $60,000 increase for the top bureaucrats at city hall. There was 133 positions, apparently, created but no public discussion, no public debate, and an average salary of $92,000, all done behind closed doors.

There's a freedom of information bylaw, there's a severance policy bylaw, there's been substantial procedural violations involving millions and millions of dollars, done behind closed doors, done without public debate, done with public knowledge. That, to my mind, is extremely unsatisfactory."

This Q&A has been condensed for length. Election day is Sept. 26.