A water main break that left Spencer Street residents frustrated with the City of St. John's was a complicated one to fix, says the city councillor for the ward.

Residents of the street told CBC on Thursday that it took the city a few hours to begin repairs on a water main that ruptured the street and sent water flooding homes and driveways.

Repairs on Spencer Street were complicated by the water valve itself breaking, says Ward 2 Coun. Jonathan Galgay.

Ward 2 Coun. Jonathan Galgay told CBC on Friday that the Spencer Street break wasn't a typical one, and repairing it wasn't as simple as shutting off the water.

Water valve was broken

"The water leak itself was stemming from the actual water valve itself, meaning that in order to shut the water off, crews actually had to excavate the roadway," he said. "So that's why there was a delay from the time it was called in to actually seeing no water."

Repairs were completed by 5:30 Friday morning.

Residents said it took the city an hour to respond Thursday evening, and that was with a salt track to prevent running water from icing up.

Coun. Jonathan Galgay says the city could have done a better job of communicating with residents on Spencer Street. (Gary Locke/CBC)

It was around 9:15 p.m. when a crew returned to begin repair work, residents said.

Galgay acknowledged the city could have done a better job telling residents what the problem was and why it was taking a while to assess it.

"But oftentimes when crews are dispatched to a location, their primary goal at that particular point is to pinpoint the issue, and get working," he said.

"They're not in the field of communications. That would be something we'd relay back to our professional staff and members of council."