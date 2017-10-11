More incidents of speeding and reckless driving have been reported in Newfoundland and Labrador this week, as police continue to try and crackdown on both hazards.

A driver was caught going 115 km/h near Holyrood on Wednesday morning, in a 50 km/h area where children were waiting for their school bus, police say.

RCMP clocked the speeding driver on Route 60, about two kilometres east of Holyrood, around 8:20 a.m.

The male driver has been charged with driving in excess of 40 kilometres over the speed limit, which comes with a minimum of four demerit points.

We just stopped vehicle doing 115 in a 50 zone near kids waiting for bus. Charges laid will remove license upon conviction. Seriously!? — @RcmpHolyrood

Staff Sgt. Boyd Merrill said police are also considering laying charges of imprudent driving under the Highway Traffic Act — what he calls the most serious driving offence under the legislation.

There were children standing on both sides of the road where the man was speeding, Merrill said.

There are no sidewalks in that area.

Dangerous pass caught on tape

Meanwhile, a driver on Veteran's Memorial Highway videotaped at least two vehicles speeding and passing on a double line, just days after a fatal crash.

Kevin Russell was in the passenger seat of a vehicle going the 100 km/h speed limit around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday when he saw other drivers speed ahead.

His video shows a pickup truck passing a vehicle, while there were vehicles in the oncoming lane.

It also shows another driver pulling up to pass on a double line near North River.

The video was taken just days after a woman died in a three-vehicle crash on Veteran's Memorial Highway, between Bay Roberts and North River.