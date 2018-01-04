This current field schematic for the wellhead platform option of the West White Rose Project. (Husky Energy)

There's unlikely to be any strikes or lockouts during the construction of the West White Rose Project thanks to a special project order issued Thursday by the provincial government.

The order establishes a framework for labour relations for the duration of the project, giving the government the power to impose legal sanctions on the companies behind the construction if strikes or lockouts occur.

"Labour stability is a key component of the on-time, successful completion of any construction project, especially a project of this magnitude," Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Labour Al Hawkins said in a release.

Husky Energy's $3.2-billion West White Rose Extension project is expected to produce first oil in 2022. Its concrete gravity structure will be built in Placentia and its living quarters will be built in Marystown.

Special project orders are common and have been issued for many large-scale construction projects in the natural resources sector in the province, including the construction of the Vale Inco nickel processing plant in Long Harbour.