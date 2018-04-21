Mom 'at wit's end' getting food for son with cerebral palsy

Every parent wants to provide for their child, but a mother living in Spaniard's Bay says government red tape is making that difficult

Elizabeth Noseworthy's 25-year-old son Dylan has cerebral palsy, and usually has food and supplies sent to him at the family's home in Spaniard's Bay.

But 40 days passed until a shipment arrived on Wednesday.

"The system is broken, badly broken. I need a fix on this, I don't want to be going every couple months, fighting trying to get food for my son," said Noseworthy.

Dylan is blind, doesn't walk, and had parts of his bowels removed as a baby.

That means he has to ingest all of his food in liquid form.

Noseworthy needs a special digestive supplement but often has to wait for supplies, says his mother. (Submitted)

He's been taking Peptamen 1.5, a liquid digestive, since he was a baby.

"He drinks anywhere between eight to 10 cans a day," said Noseworthy. "On a hot summer day he might drink more."

Supplies cut back and late arriving, mom says

The digestive can't be purchased on store shelves because it's available only as a prescription, and Noseworthy said she's been getting the runaround from government agencies.

"I get the OK from Eastern Health that it's all approved and paid for. But then St. John's stores are telling me that I can't have it because they don't have the email from Eastern Health."

Now, she wants answers, saying that when she lived in Alberta, she never had this problem.

"Not only has he not gotten supplies … it's also to the point now that the supplies are being cut back," Noseworthy told the St. John's Morning Show.



She said she used to get nine cases of Peptamen each month, and now only receives seven. She's also receiving fewer diapers than she was before.

"I'm at my wit's end with it. I've contacted all the necessary people, I've even went so far as calling [Premier] Dwight Ball's office."

Noseworthy said Eastern Health has agreed to meet with the family in early May and she is hoping to get answers.

In a statement to CBC News, the health authority said it processes orders for medical supplies and equipment through its Special Assistance Program.

The supplies are recommended based on a client's clinical needs and provincial guidelines, the statement said.

"Applications for food supplements are approved through the provincial Department of Advanced Education, Skills and Labour. Once authorization is received, Eastern Health is able to ship supplies to clients," it said.