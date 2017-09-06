It's not a record, but nomination day in Spaniard's Bay has attracted a wave of candidates as the Conception Bay North town looks to get past recent controversies.

With the scars of major fractures in the volunteer fire department and on council still fresh, a total of 19 people filed papers Wednesday to run in the Sept. 26 municipal elections.

Four candidates are in the running for mayor and 15 people are vying for six councillor-at-large positions.

It's the largest field of candidates since the ballot contained 22 names in 2001, said returning officer and town manager Tony Ryan.

"There's always been a healthy interest in council [in this town]," said Ryan.

All seven incumbents are running, including Coun. Brenda Seymour, whose unsubstantiated accusations of sexual and general harassment from fellow firefighters attracted national media attention in early 2016.

Spaniard's Bay town councillor and volunteer firefighter Brenda Seymour is seeking re-election in this month's municipal general election. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

The controversy led to a mass resignation from the fire department, the resignation of another member of council, the firing of a fire chief in a neighbouring town for showing pornography at a training session, and drove a deep wedge through the community.

A report released earlier this year said Seymour's claims of harassment and bullying could not be substantiated. Seymour refused to take part, saying she did not have faith in the process or the investigator hired to do the review.

The election is sure to produce a new mayor in Spaniard's Bay, with incumbent councillors Paul Brazil and Tony Dominix, and newcomers Todd Crane and Hedley Fong seeking the top job.

The current mayor, Tony Menchions, is seeking re-election, but as a councillor.

Others running for council include: incumbents Eric Jewer, Lewis E. Sheppard, and Tracy (Singleton) Smith; and newcomers Charlotte Bishop, Hayward S. Butler, Derrick Butt, John Churchill, Sherry Lundrigan, Paul Ryan, Danny Terry Smith, David M. Smith, Darlene Stamp and Jennifer (Smith) Wilson.