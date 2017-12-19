Three young offenders sat quietly in provincial court in St. John's Tuesday and listened as Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Ivany described what would be an appropriate punishment.

The trio had taken part in a beating on Zachary Squires, 21, at his home on Mahogany Place in Southlands in March 2016.

Squires had been stabbed and might have died if he hadn't received immediate medical treatment.

The three youths could not be connected to the stab wounds that almost killed Zachary Squires, but were convicted of assaulting him. (Glenn Payette/CBC News)

The youths were found guilty of assault in October. but there was no evidence linking them to the stabbing.

Ivany recommended that they each get two years probation with various conditions, including not to have contact with one another.

"Together they do not appear to bring about the best in each other," she said.

But the lawyer for one of the youths, Christine Casey, said, "They are friends. To ask that they have no contact is setting them up for failure."

Judge James Walsh jumped on that saying, "How did they end up at Southlands? They go to Southlands to crash a party."

The home in Southlands in March 2016 where party crashers got out of hand and assaulted a man. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The young man Casey is representing has a major drinking problem.

"If I put him on an order not to drink, I'm setting him up to fail," Walsh said, nothing that the drinking might not be entirely in the youth's control.

"The no contact order means he has to make a choice," said the judge.

Lawyers for all the youths argued that they should get lower terms of probation — as short as two months.

The Crown said that while they had only been convicted of common assault, they had taken part in "swarming" the victim and that should be taken into account.

Judge Walsh will hand down his sentence on February 27.

Judge James Walsh will decide if the three youths, who are friends, can have any contact with each other. (Glenn Payette/CBC News)

Another youth also charged in connection with the incident at the party had been found not guilty.

A man who took part in the attack, Robert Mills, 24, was sentenced in July to three years in prison.

There was nothing to connect him with the stabbing, but he admitted to using brass knuckles, and pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.