Helicopter called in to rescue man over cliff on Southern Shore

A man who had been reported missing was found over an embankment and rescued by helicopter Monday night.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the man's family reported him missing in the La Manche area around 9:30 p.m.

Searchers, firefighters and members of the RCMP found the man over the edge of a cliff.

He was injured, but conscious.

The man was in an area that was hard to reach, police said, so a Cormorant helicopter was called in from Gander to rescue him.

The Cormorant flew the man to the Health Sciences Centre around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

There is no word on his condition.