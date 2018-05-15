Man, 55, found dead following house fire in South River

An early morning house fire in South River, Conception Bay North, has claimed the life of a 55-year-old man, according to the firefighters and neighbours.

The fire on Salmon Cove Road was first reported just after 7 a.m., when a woman who was jogging noticed smoke coming from the home. Fire crews from the neighbouring communities of Bay Roberts and Port de Grave responded.

RCMP officers at the scene would not provide any information on what happened but neighbours told CBC they believe the man was the only person who perished in the fire.

A man is dead following a house fire in the Newfoundland community of South River Tuesday morning. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

The neighbours say the man was a local taxi driver who had lived in the home with his parents when he was younger, but they had since passed away and he now lived there by himself.

The cause is unknown at this time, and fire crews were still on the scene late into the morning and had Salmon Cove Road blocked to traffic while they worked to put out the flames and smoke.

The house was severely damaged by the fire, with large sections charred, the roof partially collapsed and pieces of siding melted.

Fire crews attend to the burned out home (Zach Goudie/CBC)

By noon, officers with the RCMP were in the home investigating and Salmon Cove Road has reopened to traffic.