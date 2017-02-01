Opera on the Avalon is bringing The Sound of Music to Holy Heart Theatre in St. John's later in February and Here and Now's Carolyn Stokes got a sneak peek of the musical this week.

The production is boasting about 15-year-old singer Mackenzie Drover who took producers by surprise at her audition for the role of Liesl Von Trapp.

The future is bright with local talent like this! Tickets on sale now @HeartTheatreNL #ootaSoundofmusic #nlarts pic.twitter.com/dDLGZno5iu — @operaavalon

"When she auditioned for us it was really, I would have to say, one of the best auditions I have ever seen," said Cheryl Hickman, artistic director of Opera on the Avalon.

Hickman said the producers had plans to hire a professional actress for the role but instead decided to offer the part to Drover, who will make her professional debut.

Mackenzie Drover on 'dream role' as Liesl in the stage production of the 'Sound of Music''3:23

"Going into it I was like, oh you know, this is my dream to play this role," Drover told CBC News. "And thankfully I landed it."

Drover said she "always wanted to be a Von Trapp child," and added that she's been singing since she could talk and dancing since she learned to walk.

She will perform as a professional artist for the first time inside a theatre at the high school she attends, and said she dreams of one day performing on Broadway or owning her own theatre company.

The Sound of Music is on stage at Holy Heart from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19.