Roseanne Flight's wedding dress has been missing for more than three decades, but the Newfoundland woman had no idea.

Not long after tying the knot in 1985, Flight — who's from Southern Harbour — got the dress "heirloomed" at a dry cleaner in St. John's.

"They put it in a box and sealed it and I put it in my closet, and it was there for 31 years," Flight said.

She never opened the box because she thought that would damage the dress.

"I've always wanted to, but there was never the right moment. I treasured it so much that I didn't want to open it, I didn't want to spoil it."

The moment of truth

Flight has two sons, and both got engaged in December. All the talk of weddings made her think about the dress and she wanted their fiancees to get an idea of what the style was back then.

"I said, 'I'm soon going to open it and show it to ye' ... I didn't have my own daughters to share the moment with."

When Flight opened the box, the first thing she saw was the headpiece for a veil.

"And I said 'hmmm ... that's not mine, I had a hat.'"

Roseanne Flight at her 1985 wedding — wearing the dress she thought was in storage. (Roseanne Flight)

She accepted that as a simple mistake.

"Then I took out the dress and saw the satin and everything. And I still thought it was my dress."

She tried it on. And it was a tad big ...

"I said 'this don't feel right, no this is not me!' ... After 30 years I didn't think I was going to fit into my dress."

'If I think about it, it makes me sad. But then there's times you could almost laugh at it.' - Roseanne Flight

It didn't feel right and it didn't fit because it wasn't her dress.

"It was a shock," Flight said. "If I think about it, it makes me sad. But then there's times you could almost laugh at it, that this happened so long ago and it's only now I found out about it."

Looking back, she doesn't remember where she took the dress to get heirloomed. And there's no bill or label on the box.

The only conclusion she can come to is that she has someone else's dress and they have hers.

Since Flight made the discovery, she's spoken with the local newspaper and made a plea on social media to get the dress back.

So far, no one's reached out with good news.

​