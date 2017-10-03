One of the victims of serial rapist Sofyan Boalag said the assault "will stay with me forever" — while two other women assaulted by Boalag detailed similar harrowing experiences in court Tuesday brought on by his crimes against them.

"This was an attack against my body as well as my freedom to be an individual, freedom of being a person with rights, freedom of being an independent woman," the first woman told the court while reading her victim impact statement in provincial court in St. John's.

Crying at times, the woman continued, "Fears of men, fears of walking on the streets. I couldn't walk by myself after five p.m. and I had, every day, to fight my fears and convince myself to walk to work."

It's the second day of a hearing to determine if Boalag, 38, should be deemed a dangerous offender.

Two years ago, Boalag was convicted of sexually assaulting two women and a 15-year-old girl in St. John's in the summer and fall of 2012 in St. John's.

'Broken body, broken mind'

The woman continued to outline the toll Boalag's attack took on all aspects of her life.

"For a year, I had to take a lot of cabs at night to meet with friends, and it constituted a real expense on my budget," she told the court.

"Being a victim was difficult to handle … I didn't want people to think of me as the poor girl each time they think or talk about me."

She said she waited a year to tell her sister what had happened and that her feelings about sex have been forever changed.

"It was taken without my consent, and it doesn't mean the same now to authorize or consent to intercourse. I will never have that back."

The victim says she tried to commit suicide twice and has PTSD. Afraid he will be put back on the street. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/Cd0ELnYXNU — @glenn_payette

She detailed the stress surrounding getting tested for sexually transmitted diseases following the rape.

"I had always been very careful in my relationships, and in a minute, I felt that my life was in danger," she said.

"That year I felt like had the sword of Damocles dangling above my head, ready to fall each time I had a new medical exam."

She ended her statement by saying, "Being sexually assaulted lead to a year of intense stress for me — a broken body, a broken mind, a damaged freedom and a lost soul that I have had to face and repair."

'I have flashbacks of torture'

Another woman who was sexually assaulted by Boalag told the court that she has "a nightmare every night."

"I am now afraid of walking alone at night — afraid of men that I don't know," she said.

Boalag, seen here in 2016, was convicted of sexually assaulting two women and a 15-year-old girl in St. John's. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

She said she turned to alcohol to help her get through the trauma and became depressed. She too spoke of waiting anxiously for the results of STD tests

"I have flashbacks of torture, how I could have lost my life that day," she said.

Outside of court, she said that she now has a fear of foreign men and wishes she didn't. Boalag came to Canada from Algeria.

"I'm not a racist," she said.

Teen victim tells of 2 suicide attempts

A third victim impact statement, written by a girl who was 15 when Boalag raped her, was read to the court by Crown prosecutor Trisha McCarthy.

In the statement, the girl said she tried to commit suicide twice because of the trauma she suffered, once by swallowing 82 anti-depressants.

She said she became very unstable after the attack.

"I was deprived of being a normal teenager," she said. She told the court, through the statement, she had to drop out of high school, and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Dr. Jasbir Gill testified Monday at the hearing to determine if Boalag should be declared a dangerous offender. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

On Monday during the hearing, Dr. Jasbir Gill testified that without treatment for his drug and alcohol problems and his issues with women, Boalag would be a high risk to reoffend.

But Gill — who had previously assessed Boalag at the Waterford Hospital — said with more time in prison, proper treatment and intervention, Boalag would be a good candidate for rehabilitation.

If Boalag is declared a dangerous offender, he could be given an indefinite jail sentence.

The hearing continues Wednesday, when it is expected the Crown and defence will present arguments to Judge Pamela Goulding, who is presiding over the hearing to determine if Boalag should be classified a dangerous offender.