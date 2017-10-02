A forensic psychiatrist said she believes convicted criminal Sofyan Boalag is a high risk to re-offend if he was released now.

Dr. Jasbir Gill provided that opinion in provincial court in St. John's Monday — at a hearing to determine if Boalag should be declared a dangerous offender.

Boalag, 38, was convicted of sexually assaulting two women and a 15-year-old girl in St. John's in the summer and fall of 2012 in St. John's.

Gill had previously assessed Boalag at the Waterford Hospital and, in court Monday, said Boalag told her that Canadian women don't respect men, and that he doesn't like the fact that women in this country drink, do drugs, and have friendships with men.

Gill said Boalag also said he wouldn't have committed the sexual assaults if he wasn't drinking and doing cocaine.

Boalag only accepts responsibility for what he did "in so far as he was found guilty," according to Gill.

Boalag said 'he was disgusted' with himself

The psychiatrist said Boalag blames the crimes on his substance abuse, and doesn't have insight into his sexual behaviour. But Gill said she couldn't identify any specific sexual disorder in Boalag. She noted that he needed to be in control in a relationship, was jealous and insecure.

According to Gill, Boalag told her, "I'm not that kind of person," when confronted about the assaults. She said he didn't see himself as being violent.

Gill testified that Boalag said he had blacked out and didn't remember the assaults, and wouldn't have believed he had done them if it wasn't for the DNA evidence and surveillance video.

She said that when Boalag was told the details of what he had done he said he was "disgusted with himself and didn't enjoy it."

"He doesn't show any signs of major mental issues," said Gill.

Rehabilitation possible

Gill said that Boalag denied having any sexual fantasies about rape. During her assessment, Boalag didn't make eye contact, was tense and apprehensive, and was not spontaneous during interviews.

Gill said Boalag told her that what he did was "not good" because he wouldn't want anyone to do that to his sister.

Gill said that without treatment for his drug and alcohol problems and his issues with women, Boalag would be a high risk to re-offend. But, with more time in prison, and the proper treatment and intervention, he would be a good candidate for rehabilitation, according to Gill.

Boalag: 'normal' sex life with wife

Gill said that when Boalag came to Canada, he was married to a woman in Algeria named Nadia. Gill said that Boalag told her that his wife was "respectful" of him, and that she stayed at home and only associated with family, and that's the way he liked it.

Boalag told Gill, "Nadia never did anything to make him mad." She said Boalag described his sex life with his wife as normal, with no violence, and said they did not have premarital sex.

Despite being married, Gill said that Boalag had two relationships with women in St. John's, but Nadia left him after he was charged with the crimes.

On Tuesday, Boalag's victims are expected to read their impact statements to the court. If Boalag is declared a dangerous offender, he could be given an indefinite jail sentence.