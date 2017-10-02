A hearing is underway at provincial court in St. John's to try to have serial rapist Sofyan Boalag declared a dangerous offender.

Boalag, 38, was convicted of sexually assaulting two women and a 15-year-old girl in St. John's in the summer and fall of 2012 in St. John's.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Jasbir Gill had previously conducted a court-ordered assessment of Boalag at the Waterford Hospital.

In court Monday, Gill said Boalag told her that Canadian women don't respect men, and that he doesn't like the fact that women in this country drink, do drugs, and have friendships with men.

Gill said that when Boalag came to Canada, he was married to a woman in Algeria named Nadia. Gill said that Boalag told her that his wife was "respectful" of him, and that she stayed at home and only associated with family.

Boalag told Gill, "Nadia never did anything to make him mad." She said Boalag described his sex life with his wife as normal. with no violence, and said they did not have premarital sex.

Boalag had been married in Algeria for six years. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/fj6sIdE2Lm — @glenn_payette

Despite being married, Gill said that Boalag had a relationship with a woman in St. John's that lasted about a year, and that they lived together.

Gill said Boalag told his wife that the sexual assaults happened only because he was doing drugs and alcohol.

Nadia left him after he was charged with the crimes.

The dangerous offender hearing continues Monday afternoon. The victims are expected to read their impact statements to the court Tuesday.

If Boalag is declared a dangerous offender, he could be given an indefinite jail sentence.