Sofyan ​Boalag, who has been convicted of raping two women and a 15-year-old girl in St. John's in the summer and fall of 2012, has been declared a dangerous offender.

The dangerous-offender designation means Boalag will be given an indefinite or indeterminate sentence.

In provincial court in St. John's Wednesday, Judge Pamela Goulding said that holding the convicted rapist for an indefinite amount of time is in the interest of protecting the public.

The Crown had argued for Boalag to be classified as a dangerous offender, saying he didn't have an understanding of his sexually deviant behaviour, adding he instead blamed it on substance abuse issues.

Boalag's lawyer, Jeff Brace, had argued for a 10-year sentence with extra credit for the five years his client had already spent in jail.

Crown prosecutor Trisha McCarthy, who told the court her office had worked hard to avoid a trial, said Boalag should only get extra credit for time served for the period before his conviction on Aug. 2, 2016.

Judge Pamela Goulding says at this point he needs to be held infinitely to protect the public. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/DAOV4k5PkV — @glenn_payette

One of the elements required to determine if a person is a dangerous offender is to establish a pattern of crime, but Brace had argued that Boalag's three rapes between September and December 2012 were instead a "cluster" and not a pattern.