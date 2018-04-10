Dangerous sex offender wants convictions overturned

A man who has been deemed a high risk to reoffend is appealing his convictions for multiple sexual assaults that occurred six years ago in St. John's.

Sofyan Boalag, 39, was convicted last year of sexually assaulting two women and a 15-year-old girl in the summer and fall of 2012.

The incidents happened in the early morning hours and involved a weapon and threats of violence. The victims did not know Boalag.

In a notice of appeal, Boalag said two of the judges that oversaw his case were in a conflict of interest, but did not elaborate on what that conflict was. He also said police did not have a warrant when they collected his DNA.

Appearing at provincial court Tuesday via video link, Boalag represented himself.

Defence lawyer Jeff Brace had represented Boalag during his lengthy trial in 2016. Boalag told the court he does not know if Brace will represent him for the appeal. Acting Chief Justice Gale Welsh asked Boalag to find out.

Boalag was declared a dangerous offender, which means he has an indefinite sentence.

In determining Boalag's dangerous offender status, Chief Judge Pamela Goulding said the victims "were violently sexually assaulted in generally similar circumstances."