A social worker has been suspended for five years and told to pay a penalty of up to $29,000, after a tribunal found him guilty of professional misconduct.

Morley Rice was found guilty of engaging in a personal relationship with a client, the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Social Workers said in their decision dated Dec. 5.

Rice was found to have also disclosed confidential information, and failed to complete and document client assessments.

A tribunal for the social workers association decided Rice will not be able to reapply for five years, and he must follow a number of conditions when or if he does reapply. Those conditions are as follows:

A program of counselling sessions to be completed before reapplying for registration;

A number of courses related to boundaries and ethics to be successfully completed before reapplying for registration;

A written reprimand which will remain on his registration file for a further five years to be provided upon his reapplying for registration;

Supervision for a minimum of two hours weekly for a period of two years will be required upon his return to a social work position;

And to pay the expenses of the association arising out of the hearing to a maximum of $29,000.

The association posts its written decisions on its website.