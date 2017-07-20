More than 100 people followed children through the streets of Sheshatshiu Tuesday in a show of support for clean, sober elections.

'There's always free alcohol given out, money, lot of bribery going on.'

- Benjamin Penashue, organizer

Demonstrators say buying votes with alcohol and money has become routine in the town and in Labrador's other Innu community, Natuashish, and they're asking candidates in the upcoming Innu Nation elections to run honest campaigns.

"Every election is always the same. There's always free alcohol given out, money, lot of bribery going on," said organizer Benjamin Penashue.

Organizer Benjamin Penashue says plying voters with alcohol and money puts children in danger, because parents who are struggling with sobriety are tempted by offers of free booze. (Bailey White/CBC)

Penashue, who works at the Sheshatshiu youth centre, says dirty elections hurt children because many parents struggling to stay sober give in to temptation when candidates hand out free booze.

"A lot of them are left vulnerable, a lot of them are not properly taken care of," Penashue said, adding that children are often taken into foster care during elections.

"Parents, guardians decide to go and party, to go and show their support, which leader they want, but there's not really much support for the youth."

Young people in Sheshatshiu marched on Tuesday to call for sober campaigns ahead of Innu Nation elections on Aug 16. #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/AyLpi1Btxy — @baileywhite

Vote-buying is illegal and while it may be obvious to community members, it's difficult to prove. Penashue said candidates sometimes have others working for them to pass out alcohol or other favours.

'Prove it to us'

Protesters hope their march through town will send a strong message to those considering running in the August 16 election.

Shipu Penashue, 21, is on the community youth advisory council. He said leaders who talk about empowering young people need to walk the walk during next month's elections.

Shipu Penashue, 21, is part of the Sheshatshiu youth advisory council. He wants leaders to prove they care about young people by running sober campaigns. (Bailey White/CBC)

"Let's see if they can actually show us and prove it to us, that youth are a priority here," he said. "That I'm a priority, when you really think about it. Everybody here."

John Nuna says he started drinking when he was 13 or 14 because he saw others doing it and wanted to join the fun. Now he's 20, and five days into a 90-day detox program.

'Sometimes I think the candidates feel it's normal, but it's not. It's illegal.'

- Gregory Rich, candidate

His message is not only to leaders, but to teenagers who may find themselves tempted.

"I want to stop drinking. I'm in recovery right now. I support sober elections," Nuna said. "It's just important. I'm just thinking about the all the youth."

Leaders pledge sober runs

Candidates at the march committed to clean campaigns. Innu Nation Deputy Grand Chief Simeon Tshakapesh, who plans to run in the upcoming election, said vote buying is bad for democracy.

Innu Nation Grand Chief Anastasia Qupee says she's proud of the young people who organized the march. (Bailey White/CBC)

Gregory Rich, who's also running, said vote-buying has become commonplace.

"Sometimes I think the candidates feel it's normal, but it's not. It's illegal — candidates need to know that."

Innu Nation Grand Chief Anastasia Qupee said she hasn't decided whether she'll run again, but the message from young people had been received.

"I'm very pleased with the turnout," she said. "For them to step forward makes me very proud."