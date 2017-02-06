Snow and strong winds have led to widespread closures and cancellations across most of Newfoundland on Monday.

Alex Kleminsky with Environment Canada's Gander weather office says that the Avalon Peninsula will be the hardest hit, with snow and high winds expected to be the most severe by mid-morning, leading to poor visibility.

"Before it ends, we expect to get about 15 centimetres of snow, and then combined with really strong southeasterly winds, it will definitely reduce visibility to near zero and blowing snow at times," he said.

"It's definitely going to be pretty nasty out there, with the snow and the blowing snow, there's going to be some drifts developing. It could be quite dangerous at times."

Kleminsky said winds would reach 60 km/h, gusting up to 80 km/h across the island, with wind gusts up to 100 km/h along parts of the coast on the Avalon Peninsula.

The snow is expected to taper off and change to rain by Monday afternoon, before another system is expected to move in later in the week, Kleminsky said.

Closures and cancellations

The weather had created challenges for transportation and caused closures across much of the island.

Most schools, as well as Memorial University's St. John's campus and College of the North Atlantic campuses, were closed Monday.

Libraries across Newfoundland, all courts in the St. John's area and some government offices were also closed.

Travel has also been hampered by the weather, with the Department of Transportation and Works advising drivers to stay off the Burgeo Highway due to stormy conditions.

Motorists are advised to stay off Route 480, Burgeo Highway, due to heavy and blowing snow. Too stormy for equipment to operate. #nltraffic — @TW_GovNL

A number of flights have also been cancelled at St. John's International Airport and Marine Atlantic crossings between Port aux Basques and North Sydney have been delayed.