Snowshoeing couple spent 10 cold hours on Gros Morne Mountain after fall, broken leg

A snowshoeing couple spent 10 hours huddling to stay warm on the side of Newfoundland's second-highest peak this week, after one of them slipped on a patch of ice before sliding down over a cliff and badly injuring her leg.

Colin Smith and his girlfriend Hailey O'Blenes were in western Newfoundland last weekend to check out Gros Morne National Park. Both are from Moncton, N.B., but currently attend university in St. John's.

On Easter Sunday morning, the two strapped on their snowshoes and started the trek up Gros Morne Mountain, and just before 6 p.m. made it to the summit — 806 metres above sea level.

It's 806 metres to the top of Gros Morne Mountain, the main landmark of Gros Morne National Park on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula. (Twitter/@trevorhinks)

After stopping for a photo and to soak in the stunning view out over Bonne Bay and surrounding countryside, they put their snowshoes back on and started their descent.

We just were getting so cold. I just kept telling her "wake up" or "open your eyes." - Colin Smith

That's when Hailey stepped on some ice hidden under a light dusting of snow and tumbled down the side of a steep bank.

"She just started sliding down and there was nothing I could to do stop her," Smith told CBC Radio's Corner Brook Morning Show.

Busted leg, but charged phone

After roughly 50-75 metres of sliding, O'Blenes finally crashed into a group of large rocks, hitting them leg-first and coming to a sudden stop.

"Thankfully she landed in a pretty good position where her leg was already propped up as the highest point," Smith said.

Smith and O'Blenes had a lovely day for snowshoeing the Gros Morne Mountain trail, like that seen in this file photo. (Twitter/@trevorhinks)

Smith immediately jumped down to get to where his girlfriend was, managing to control his slide down the hill enough that he could stop and climb to the spot where she lay injured.

"I was just thankful enough that she stopped herself, and honestly I thought she went down the whole hill, which is the worse outcome for sure," he said.

Smith saw that Hailey's leg was quite swollen but that she was alert and already on the phone with 911. He opted to not do first aid and risk making the situation worse. They would later find out she broke her femur, and injured her hip and knee.

Gros Morne Mountain, the second-highest peak on the island of Newfoundland, has a hiking trail that is popular with visitors to Gros Morne National Park in the summer. (Malcolm Pittman)

The couple was told a helicopter would be dispatched from Gander to come get them, and that ground search teams were on the way.

But as the weather got worse, it was too dangerous for the Cormorant to access that part of Gros Morne, and the two snowshoers instead spent the the next 10 hours — from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. — on the side of the cliff until the ground team finally reached them.

"Throughout the night I think it was just the cold that was the biggest thing for the two of us. That was bothering us the most," said Smith.

A Royal Canadian Air Force Cormorant helicopter from 103 Search and Rescue Squadron based at 9 Wing Gander eventually made it to the couple and brought them to hospital. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

As darkness fell, the couple realized they weren't dressed warmly enough for a night on the side of Gros Morne Mountain, but Smith did have a propane stove, which allowed them to melt snow and sip on something warm and stay motivated.

After two hours on the phone with 911, the couple finally settled in for eight more hours, chatting about school and summer plans to stay awake.

"Later on in the evening when we just were getting so cold. I just kept telling her 'wake up' or 'open your eyes,'" Smith said.

"If her eyes were open I couldn't really tell. So she would just confirm back to me, 'Yup, my eyes are open.'"

While Gros Morne Mountain is most popular during the summer, people do occasionally snowshoe in the area. (Twitter/@trevorhinks)

Finally at 4 a.m., four rescuers, two Search and Rescue Techs and two from Parks Canada, found the couple after using the GPS co-ordinates sent during the phone call earlier.

The rescuers went to work setting O'Blenes's leg and wrapping the couple up in blankets, so they could at least be comfortable enough to sleep while they waited for the weather to clear and for the chopper to arrive.

"We couldn't be more grateful at all. It was incredible, the amount of co-ordination and effort that all parties involved put in to get us off that mountain. It's surreal."

Safe and sound

After being airlifted to hospital by 103 Rescue Squadron from Gander, O'Blenes found out her femur had been broken — but that that things could have been much worse. She's expected to make a full recovery.

Now that they're safe and sound, Smith has time to reflect on their close call, and what he would tell other people thinking about hiking up a mountain in Newfoundland on April 1.

"Make sure you pack for the night even if you don't plan on staying," he said. "Always bring a tarp or anything that would break you off from the wind."