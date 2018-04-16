7 snowmobilers rescued from Long Range Mountains after getting caught in blizzard

Two groups of snowmobilers had to be rescued from the Long Range Mountains on the weekend after getting caught in stormy weather.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, Port Saunders RCMP received a report of a location beacon activated by a group of five snowmobilers on the mountains, near Harbour Deep on Newfoundland's Great Northern Peninsula.

The snowmobilers had problems on the way to Harbour Deep and were caught in a blizzard, according to a statement from police.

Gander's 103 Squadron dispatched a Cormorant helicopter, and the Long Range Mountain Search and Rescue team from Roddickton was also mobilized for the search.

The helicopter found the group six hours later, in good health.

During the recovery, RCMP were alerted to two other snowmobilers stranded in the area.

Long Range Mountain Search and Rescue as well as locals searched for the two snomobilers, who were found safely early Sunday morning after spending the night in the woods.