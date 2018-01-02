Police in Newfoundland and Labrador are reminding snowmobilers to be safe after a close call near Lewisporte on New Year's Eve.

Lewisporte RCMP said the call came Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. with a report that three snowmobilers had gone through the ice on Island Pond, off Route 340.

All three went through the ice and into the water about 150 feet from the shore, according to police.

The water was shallow so all three were able to walk out of the pond and back to shore, and were helped by two people from a nearby cabin.

All five people are safe and were brought to hospital to be treated.

The RCMP is advising snowmobilers to always check the thickness of ice and avoid any bodies of water that aren't completely frozen.

It also suggests people make sure they have emergency equipment, always ride with a partner, wear a helmet and don't use drugs or alcohol before heading out on snowmobile.