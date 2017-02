A snowmobiler on Newfoundland's west coast was killed in an accident early Monday morning, according to Bay St. George RCMP.

Police said a 46-year-old man from Edmonton was found injured and unresponsive at about 12:23 a.m. following a snowmobile accident in Highlands on Bay St. George.

The man was taken to Sir Thomas Roddick Hospital in Stephenville, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.