Police in Corner Brook arrested a man riding a snowmobile, after he refused a breathalyzer test early Friday.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called about an erratically moving snowmobile on a road around 2:30 a.m.

Officers located the snowmobiler in the Caribou Road area a short time later.

The 29-year-old Corner Brook man was charged with refusing the breathalyzer, impaired driving, driving while prohibited and breach of probation.

He was held in custody to appear in provincial court on Friday.