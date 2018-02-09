An 82-year-old man is dead after his snowmobile collided with a pickup truck near Capstan Island in southern Labrador.



Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP said Friday that the incident occurred on Feb. 7, when the man's snowmobile entered the highway on Route 510 and collided with the truck, which was travelling north.



The man, who was from Black Tickle, was taken to the health clinic in Forteau for treatment and then transferred to St. Anthony.

He succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning.



The driver of the truck was not injured.