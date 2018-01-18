Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings Thursday for southwestern Newfoundland.

In the Burgeo-Ramea and Channel-Port aux Basques areas, 15 to 20 centimetres of snow are expected today, with an additional five centimetres or so forecast before the snow tapers off to scattered flurries or rain and drizzle around noon today.

Brian Crenna, Environment Canada meteorologist in Gander's weather office, told CBC on Thursday morning that central Newfoundland can also expect significant snowfall too.

Snow for Central, Western & NE Newfoundland this morning, tapers to flurries this afternoon.

Some morning flurries & patchy freezing drizzle to afternoon rain & drizzle for the Avalon & Burin Peninsula's.

Light snow & flurries for Northern Pen & SE Lab today.

"We have a low-pressure system crossing the island today, and that's going to bring us snow," he said, "with the heaviest amounts being sort of from Terra Nova to Grand Falls-Windsor, around 10 centimetres expected today for them, about five centimetres on either side."

Crenna said in the eastern part of the area, it'll warm up, meaning a shift to showers in Bonavista and Clarenville, with more snow the farther west you go.