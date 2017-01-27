A number of schools in central and western Newfoundland are close for the morning, and Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Friday.

In Corner Brook, Deer Lake, Green Bay-White Bay and the Buchans areas, Environment Canada is warning of 15 to 20 centimetres of snow falling through the morning, before tapering to flurries in the afternoon.

The snowfall comes one day after a freezing rain and rainfall warning in those same regions.

Along the south coast, near Burgeo and Port aux Basques, as well as in Grand Falls-Windsor and the Bay of Exploits, a special snowfall weather statement is in effect.

Marine Atlantic has delayed it's morning crossings at Port aux Basques, rescheduling the crossing until 11:45 p.m.

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning is in effect for the Nain area in Labrador.

Snow and blowing snow is expected through Friday morning, with conditions expected to improve as winds ease around noon.

Until then, Environment Canada is recommending people stay off the roads for non-essential travel, as rapidly accumulating snowfall and winds will make for whiteout conditions and near-zero visibility.