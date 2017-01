Police got some help from the public and a snowbank in charging a man with impaired driving Thursday night in the central part of St. John's.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary patrol officers responded to a complaint about a possible drunk driver shortly after 10 p.m., and found a vehicle stuck in a snowbank.

A 32-year-old man was charged with refusing the breathalyzer, driving while prohibited and breaking court orders.

He was held for court and the vehicle was impounded.