A 33-year-old man used the occasion of an overnight snowstorm to allegedly rummage through several vehicles in central St. John's.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officials said they received a call at around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday that a "suspicious" male was looking through vehicles in the area.

Officers and a dog unit were sent to the scene, where they located the man shortly thereafter.

Police said he's been charged with attempted theft under $5,000, theft under $5,000, trespassing at night and breaching court orders.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.