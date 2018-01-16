Snow and freezing rain close schools in central, eastern Newfoundland

Parts of Newfoundland are in for a blast of snow Tuesday while other areas will face rain and freezing rain, making for slippery morning commute.

Environment Canada has weather warnings in place for the island's east, northeast and the southern coasts, and the morning weather caused schools to close in parts of central and eastern regions, as well as on the Avalon Peninsula outside the St. John's metro area.

Hail, snow and freezing rain made for a messy mix for drivers on Tuesday morning, with highway driving conditions reported as difficult in some areas.

Avalon Peninsula

The Avalon will see a mix of snow, freezing rain and rain throughout the morning.

In St. John's and the surrounding areas, snow will change over to ice pellets and then freezing rain, with the area seeing six to eight hours of freezing rain before it tapers off later this afternoon.

It is a slick drive for many in St. John's and other areas Tuesday thanks to a combination of snow and freezing rain. (Gary Locke/CBC)

"I would recommend getting out there and shovelling before the freezing rain starts," said Jennifer Kowal, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Parts of Newfoundland were under weather warnings on Tuesday. (Environment Canada)

Areas further south will see more rain than snow while the northwest region will experience more snow, with 20-25 cm expected by afternoon.

Central, south, northeast coasts

Snowfall warnings were in place for the south coast from Burgeo through the Burin Peninsula, with 20-25 cm expected before the morning is over. By 11:30 a.m., snowfall warnings had ended in the Burgeo-Ramea area.

Further north, parts of central Newfoundland such as Bay of Exploits and Gander are set for 10-15 cm of snow.

The Clarenville, Terra Nova and Bonavista regions could also get 20-25 cm before noon.