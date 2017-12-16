This is arguably the busiest shopping weekend of the Christmas season, with last-minute shoppers taking to the malls and box stores to get gifts.
But if the forecast for eastern Newfoundland has anything to do with it, it may cancel your plans — or at least make them very messy.
We asked some of our employees for their favourite Christmas songs to get you through the snowy weekend, because don't forget — the holidays are almost here!
Underneath the Tree — Kelly Clarkson
"I forget about it every year, and every year it's like a pleasant surprise when I hear it. It's just such a boppable, danceable modern Christmas tune and I love the 1950s doo-wop kind of vibe. Girl can hit those notes, too." — Stephanie Tobin, CBC digital producer
It Snowed — Meaghan Smith
"It Snowed, because, well, it snowed." — Ted Blades, host of CBC Radio's On The Go.
First Snow of the Year — Hawksley Workman
"Almost a Full Moon, released in 2001, features your not-so-typical Christmas tunes that will give you all the holiday feels — with songs about three generations cooking a big meal in the kitchen, to the bright side of having a head cold by snuggling under the blankets. It's one of my must-hear albums this time of year." — Jen White, producer
Blue Christmas - Elvis
"Blue Christmas brings a tear to my eye because it reminds me of my first Christmas away from home, and the radio station I worked at played it a lot, which didn't help with my sadness." — Cecil Haire, host of CBC Radio's CrossTalk.
Santa, I'm Right Here — Toby Keith
"Life is all about perspective. For being thankful. I use this song as a reminder of how quickly our life circumstances can change." — Terry Roberts, reporter.
Fairytale of New York — The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl
"Because there's no other song where you can insult your duet partner without repercussions." — Ariana Kelland, reporter.
River — Joni Mitchell
"It's beautiful and sad, and kind of a Christmas song." — Caroline Hillier, CBC Radio producer
All I Want for Christmas — Spike Jones & His City Slickers
"As a kid I actually thought my father made up this song because I heard him sing it around the house at Christmas time for years before I actually heard a recording of it." — Mark Quinn, reporter
Mary's Boy Child — Boney M
"My parents had the record and this was a soundtrack at Christmas in our house growing up. I bought the CD as an adult (yes, a CD) and I listen to it every day starting Nov. 25." — Stephanie Kinsella, CBC digital producer